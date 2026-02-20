Assac Networks ShieldIT Desktop IP Phone: Encrypted desktop IP phone solution using Yealink hardware with ShieldIT. built by Assac Networks. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include True end-to-end encrypted voice calls with protection at access and switch levels, Two-way user authentication for verified communication between parties, Unique device extension number (Assac number) for secure network identification..

Blaze Networks Business VPN: UK-based business VPN provider using private network infrastructure. built by Blaze Networks Limited. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Proprietary UK-wide private core network infrastructure, Private SD-WAN network deployment, MPLS-based private network connectivity..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.