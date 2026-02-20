Assac Networks ShieldIT Desktop IP Phone is a commercial vpn tool by Assac Networks. Blaze Networks Business VPN is a commercial vpn tool by Blaze Networks Limited. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams handling classified or sensitive communications will value ShieldIT Desktop IP Phone for one reason: true end-to-end encryption at the hardware level, not just the application layer. The solution enforces two-way authentication and creates isolated secure communication groups, mapping directly to PR.AA and PR.PS controls. Skip this if your organization needs PSTN interoperability as a primary feature; the secure bridge approach adds latency and complexity that makes landline integration feel bolted-on rather than native.
Mid-market and enterprise teams in regulated industries who need multi-site connectivity without exposing traffic to the public internet will get the most from Blaze Networks Business VPN. Its private MPLS-based core network and PCI-DSS certification with AoC documentation eliminate the compliance friction that comes with standard VPN architectures, and the 6-hour SLA with 24/7 monitoring covers both availability and detection. Skip this if you're looking for a self-service, consumption-based model or need managed detection response capabilities beyond network edge monitoring; Blaze is purpose-built for organizations that value infrastructure control and compliance certitude over flexibility.
Encrypted desktop IP phone solution using Yealink hardware with ShieldIT.
UK-based business VPN provider using private network infrastructure
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Common questions about comparing Assac Networks ShieldIT Desktop IP Phone vs Blaze Networks Business VPN for your vpn needs.
Assac Networks ShieldIT Desktop IP Phone: Encrypted desktop IP phone solution using Yealink hardware with ShieldIT. built by Assac Networks. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include True end-to-end encrypted voice calls with protection at access and switch levels, Two-way user authentication for verified communication between parties, Unique device extension number (Assac number) for secure network identification..
Blaze Networks Business VPN: UK-based business VPN provider using private network infrastructure. built by Blaze Networks Limited. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Proprietary UK-wide private core network infrastructure, Private SD-WAN network deployment, MPLS-based private network connectivity..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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