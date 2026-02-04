Asimily Vulnerability Prioritization: Vulnerability prioritization platform for IoT, OT, and IoMT devices. built by Asimily. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Vulnerability ranking based on likelihood and impact analysis, Risk scoring from 0-100 with industry benchmarking, Risk Simulator for modeling mitigation strategies..

Atera Network Discovery: RMM-integrated network scanner for device discovery, inventory, and CVE detection. built by Atera. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include NMAP-powered network device discovery and cataloging, CVE identification via open port scanning, Real-time alerts for newly connected or unauthorized devices..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.