360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0: Tool that immunizes Windows systems against critical vulnerabilities. built by 360 Security Group (Qihoo 360). headquartered in China. Core capabilities include Remote desktop vulnerability immunization (CVE-2019-0708, CVE-2019-1181, CVE-2019-1182), MS17-010 SMB vulnerability protection against ransomware, Meltdown CPU vulnerability mitigation..

Asimily Vulnerability Prioritization: Vulnerability prioritization platform for IoT, OT, and IoMT devices. built by Asimily. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Vulnerability ranking based on likelihood and impact analysis, Risk scoring from 0-100 with industry benchmarking, Risk Simulator for modeling mitigation strategies..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.