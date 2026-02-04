360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by 360 Security Group (Qihoo 360). Asimily Vulnerability Prioritization is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Asimily. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0
Startups and SMBs with Windows-heavy infrastructure and patching backlogs should run 360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 first; it immunizes against the specific CVEs that drive ransomware campaigns (MS17-010, CVE-2019-0708) without requiring immediate OS updates. The tool supports Windows 7 through current versions and deploys on-premises, meaning air-gapped networks can actually use it. Skip this if you're looking for NIST PR.PS coverage beyond platform hardening,this tool stops known exploits, not supply chain attacks or firmware-level threats.
Asimily Vulnerability Prioritization
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling IoT, OT, and medical device networks should use Asimily Vulnerability Prioritization to stop drowning in false-positive patch queues; its device-level risk simulation and network-configuration-aware scoring actually separate critical threats from noise instead of just ranking CVEs by CVSS. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 asset management and risk assessment functions, with automatic inventory discovery that IT teams consistently lack visibility into. Skip this if your environment is purely IT-centric servers and endpoints; Asimily's value erodes when you don't have legacy or specialized hardware creating the prioritization headache it solves.
Tool that immunizes Windows systems against critical vulnerabilities
Vulnerability prioritization platform for IoT, OT, and IoMT devices
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Common questions about comparing 360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 vs Asimily Vulnerability Prioritization for your vulnerability assessment needs.
360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0: Tool that immunizes Windows systems against critical vulnerabilities. built by 360 Security Group (Qihoo 360). headquartered in China. Core capabilities include Remote desktop vulnerability immunization (CVE-2019-0708, CVE-2019-1181, CVE-2019-1182), MS17-010 SMB vulnerability protection against ransomware, Meltdown CPU vulnerability mitigation..
Asimily Vulnerability Prioritization: Vulnerability prioritization platform for IoT, OT, and IoMT devices. built by Asimily. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Vulnerability ranking based on likelihood and impact analysis, Risk scoring from 0-100 with industry benchmarking, Risk Simulator for modeling mitigation strategies..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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