Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Asimily Threat and Response is a commercial cps protection tool by Asimily. Upstream Automotive Cybersecurity is a commercial cps protection tool by Upstream. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cps protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting hospital networks, manufacturing floors, and medical device environments need Asimily Threat and Response because it actually understands OT/IoMT anomalies instead of forcing industrial devices into IT detection rules. The platform's FDA recall detection and 100+ threat intelligence sources built specifically for connected medical and industrial assets separate it from generic IoT tools, and automated quarantine with packet capture gives you forensic teeth when incidents happen. Skip this if your environment is mostly standard IT infrastructure with a handful of IoT endpoints; the OT-specific tuning will feel like overkill.
Upstream Automotive Cybersecurity
Mid-market and enterprise automotive OEMs and fleet operators need Upstream Automotive Cybersecurity because it detects anomalies across connected vehicles without requiring in-vehicle agent deployment, which cuts implementation friction by months compared to hardware-dependent competitors. The platform covers threat detection and incident response across NIST DE.CM, DE.AE, and RS.MA, meaning you get strong visibility and near-real-time alerting but should expect to handle forensics and recovery workflows yourself rather than relying on automated remediation. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with existing SIEM infrastructure or prefers on-premises deployment; Upstream is cloud-only and requires building custom connections to your SOC stack.
Threat detection & response platform for IoT, OT, and IoMT devices
Cloud-based cybersecurity platform for connected vehicles and mobility ecosystems
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Asimily Threat and Response vs Upstream Automotive Cybersecurity for your cps protection needs.
Asimily Threat and Response: Threat detection & response platform for IoT, OT, and IoMT devices. built by Asimily. Core capabilities include Real-time anomaly detection for IoT, OT, and IoMT devices, Threat detection using 100+ sources including EPSS and KEV, Automated device quarantine and network segmentation..
Upstream Automotive Cybersecurity: Cloud-based cybersecurity platform for connected vehicles and mobility ecosystems. built by Upstream. Core capabilities include Cloud-based platform requiring no in-vehicle hardware or software, AI-powered threat detection for known and unknown cyber threats, Near-real time incident detection and monitoring..
Both serve the CPS Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Asimily Threat and Response differentiates with Real-time anomaly detection for IoT, OT, and IoMT devices, Threat detection using 100+ sources including EPSS and KEV, Automated device quarantine and network segmentation. Upstream Automotive Cybersecurity differentiates with Cloud-based platform requiring no in-vehicle hardware or software, AI-powered threat detection for known and unknown cyber threats, Near-real time incident detection and monitoring.
Asimily Threat and Response is developed by Asimily. Upstream Automotive Cybersecurity is developed by Upstream. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Asimily Threat and Response and Upstream Automotive Cybersecurity serve similar CPS Protection use cases: both are CPS Protection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox