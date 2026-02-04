Asimily Threat and Response: Threat detection & response platform for IoT, OT, and IoMT devices. built by Asimily. Core capabilities include Real-time anomaly detection for IoT, OT, and IoMT devices, Threat detection using 100+ sources including EPSS and KEV, Automated device quarantine and network segmentation..

Upstream Automotive Cybersecurity: Cloud-based cybersecurity platform for connected vehicles and mobility ecosystems. built by Upstream. Core capabilities include Cloud-based platform requiring no in-vehicle hardware or software, AI-powered threat detection for known and unknown cyber threats, Near-real time incident detection and monitoring..

Both serve the CPS Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.