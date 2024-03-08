ASH - The Automated Security Helper is a free static application security testing tool. @fastify/csrf-protection is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Development teams running lean security budgets who need to shift left without hiring dedicated AppSec staff should start with ASH; it bundles multiple open-source scanners into one workflow, eliminating the overhead of integrating SAST, IaC, and IAM tools separately. The free pricing model and 485 GitHub stars signal active maintenance and adoption among teams that prefer lightweight, composable tooling. Skip this if you need commercial support, tuned rulesets for compliance frameworks, or a vendor that owns the detection logic rather than orchestrating open-source engines.
Fastify teams building token-based session architectures will find @fastify/csrf-protection valuable because it handles double-submit and signed-token patterns without the overhead of heavier middleware stacks. The plugin integrates directly into Fastify's request lifecycle, avoiding the configuration debt that slows adoption on smaller teams. Skip this if your API is purely stateless or you're already standardized on framework-agnostic CSRF libraries; at 168 GitHub stars, you're betting on a narrowly-scoped tool that won't evolve as fast as the broader Fastify ecosystem.
ASH is an automated security scanning tool that integrates multiple open-source security scanners to perform preliminary security checks on code, infrastructure, and IAM configurations during development.
A Fastify plugin that provides utilities and middleware to protect web applications against Cross-Site Request Forgery (CSRF) attacks.
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Common questions about comparing ASH - The Automated Security Helper vs @fastify/csrf-protection for your static application security testing needs.
ASH - The Automated Security Helper: ASH is an automated security scanning tool that integrates multiple open-source security scanners to perform preliminary security checks on code, infrastructure, and IAM configurations during development..
@fastify/csrf-protection: A Fastify plugin that provides utilities and middleware to protect web applications against Cross-Site Request Forgery (CSRF) attacks..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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