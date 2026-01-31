Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service: Cloud-based SASE platform integrating WAN and security services. built by Aryaka. Core capabilities include Unified control plane for network and security management, Single-pass architecture for data packet inspection, SD-WAN integration..

WatchGuard FireCloud Total Access: Cloud-based SASE solution combining FWaaS, SWG, and ZTNA for remote access. built by WatchGuard. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) for private applications, Firewall as a Service (FWaaS), Secure Web Gateway (SWG)..

Both serve the Secure Access Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.