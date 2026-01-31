Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service: Cloud-based SASE platform integrating WAN and security services. built by Aryaka. Core capabilities include Unified control plane for network and security management, Single-pass architecture for data packet inspection, SD-WAN integration..

Versa Networks VersaONE: Unified SASE platform combining networking and security for enterprise networks. built by Versa Networks. Core capabilities include Unified SASE platform with single console and policy management, Zero Trust security architecture, SD-WAN networking capabilities..

Both serve the Secure Access Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.