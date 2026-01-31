Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service: Cloud-based SASE platform integrating WAN and security services. built by Aryaka. Core capabilities include Unified control plane for network and security management, Single-pass architecture for data packet inspection, SD-WAN integration..

Todyl Platform: Unified platform combining SASE, EDR, SIEM, MXDR, GRC, and security automation. built by Todyl. Core capabilities include Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) with zero trust network access, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) with Next-Generation Antivirus, Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)..

Both serve the Secure Access Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.