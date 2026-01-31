Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service: Cloud-based SASE platform integrating WAN and security services. built by Aryaka. Core capabilities include Unified control plane for network and security management, Single-pass architecture for data packet inspection, SD-WAN integration..

Palo Alto Networks SD-WAN for NGFW: SD-WAN capabilities integrated with Palo Alto Networks NGFWs. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include Centralized network and security policy management through Panorama, Intelligent traffic steering to data centers, branches, and cloud, Integration with Prisma Access hubs for global branch connectivity..

Both serve the Secure Access Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.