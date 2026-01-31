Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service: Cloud-based SASE platform integrating WAN and security services. built by Aryaka. Core capabilities include Unified control plane for network and security management, Single-pass architecture for data packet inspection, SD-WAN integration..

Palo Alto Networks Prisma SD-WAN: SD-WAN solution integrated with SASE for branch connectivity and security. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include AI-based threat detection and attack blocking, Application performance monitoring and optimization, Multi-path routing and path selection..

Both serve the Secure Access Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.