Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service: Cloud-based SASE platform integrating WAN and security services. built by Aryaka. Core capabilities include Unified control plane for network and security management, Single-pass architecture for data packet inspection, SD-WAN integration..

Exium SASE-XDR Platform: Unified SASE-XDR platform for MSPs covering zero-trust, EDR, and cloud security. built by Exium. Core capabilities include Unified security dashboard for all functions, Single endpoint agent for SASE, EDR, XDR, device posture, threat remediation, and data governance, AI-driven shared data engine across security tools..

Both serve the Secure Access Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.