Alibaba Cloud Secure Access Service Edge: Alibaba Cloud SASE platform integrating ZTNA, DLP, and terminal management. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) with VPN-free global access, Data Loss Prevention (DLP) with intelligent classification via Qwen foundation models, Centralized security management center..

Exium SASE-XDR Platform: Unified SASE-XDR platform for MSPs covering zero-trust, EDR, and cloud security. built by Exium. Core capabilities include Unified security dashboard for all functions, Single endpoint agent for SASE, EDR, XDR, device posture, threat remediation, and data governance, AI-driven shared data engine across security tools..

Both serve the Secure Access Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.