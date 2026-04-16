Artemis: AI-native SecOps platform for threat detection, investigation & response. built by Artemis Security. Core capabilities include AI-generated and continuously tuned environment-specific detections, Autonomous threat investigation and case building across all log sources, Natural language querying of security data without query syntax..

Coro Cybersecurity: Unified cybersecurity platform with modular security controls and AI engine. built by Coro Cybersecurity. Core capabilities include Unified dashboard for all security modules, Single endpoint agent for multiple security functions, Next-generation antivirus (NGAV) and EDR..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.