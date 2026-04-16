Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Artemis is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Artemis Security. Coro Cybersecurity is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Coro Cybersecurity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams stretched thin on security staff should pick Coro Cybersecurity for its single-agent architecture that consolidates endpoint, email, web, and cloud monitoring without forcing you to manage five separate consoles. The platform covers seven of NIST CSF 2.0's core functions including continuous monitoring and threat analysis, and the modular design means you pay only for what you need rather than bloated enterprise bundles. Skip this if you need deep forensics and threat hunting; Coro prioritizes detection and response speed over the investigative depth that larger security operations demand.
AI-native SecOps platform for threat detection, investigation & response.
Unified cybersecurity platform with modular security controls and AI engine
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Artemis vs Coro Cybersecurity for your extended detection and response needs.
Artemis: AI-native SecOps platform for threat detection, investigation & response. built by Artemis Security. Core capabilities include AI-generated and continuously tuned environment-specific detections, Autonomous threat investigation and case building across all log sources, Natural language querying of security data without query syntax..
Coro Cybersecurity: Unified cybersecurity platform with modular security controls and AI engine. built by Coro Cybersecurity. Core capabilities include Unified dashboard for all security modules, Single endpoint agent for multiple security functions, Next-generation antivirus (NGAV) and EDR..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Artemis differentiates with AI-generated and continuously tuned environment-specific detections, Autonomous threat investigation and case building across all log sources, Natural language querying of security data without query syntax. Coro Cybersecurity differentiates with Unified dashboard for all security modules, Single endpoint agent for multiple security functions, Next-generation antivirus (NGAV) and EDR.
Artemis is developed by Artemis Security. Coro Cybersecurity is developed by Coro Cybersecurity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Artemis and Coro Cybersecurity serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases: both are Extended Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox