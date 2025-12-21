Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Acronis International GmbH. Coro Cybersecurity is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Coro Cybersecurity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
MSPs managing backup, endpoint detection, and IT operations for dozens of clients will find Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud valuable for its single-agent deployment and unified console, which cuts deployment time and training overhead across heterogeneous environments. The platform covers 20+ workload types and integrates EDR, MDR, and RMM into one pane of glass, addressing PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) simultaneously without forcing separate vendor integrations. Skip this if your priority is forensic depth or incident response speed; Acronis prioritizes protection breadth and operational efficiency over the detection capabilities that mature SOCs demand. SMB and mid-market teams stretched thin on security staff should pick Coro Cybersecurity for its single-agent architecture that consolidates endpoint, email, web, and cloud monitoring without forcing you to manage five separate consoles. The platform covers seven of NIST CSF 2.0's core functions including continuous monitoring and threat analysis, and the modular design means you pay only for what you need rather than bloated enterprise bundles. Skip this if you need deep forensics and threat hunting; Coro prioritizes detection and response speed over the investigative depth that larger security operations demand.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing backup, endpoint detection, and IT operations for dozens of clients will find Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud valuable for its single-agent deployment and unified console, which cuts deployment time and training overhead across heterogeneous environments. The platform covers 20+ workload types and integrates EDR, MDR, and RMM into one pane of glass, addressing PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) simultaneously without forcing separate vendor integrations. Skip this if your priority is forensic depth or incident response speed; Acronis prioritizes protection breadth and operational efficiency over the detection capabilities that mature SOCs demand.
SMB and mid-market teams stretched thin on security staff should pick Coro Cybersecurity for its single-agent architecture that consolidates endpoint, email, web, and cloud monitoring without forcing you to manage five separate consoles. The platform covers seven of NIST CSF 2.0's core functions including continuous monitoring and threat analysis, and the modular design means you pay only for what you need rather than bloated enterprise bundles. Skip this if you need deep forensics and threat hunting; Coro prioritizes detection and response speed over the investigative depth that larger security operations demand.
Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs
Unified cybersecurity platform with modular security controls and AI engine
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Common questions about comparing Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud vs Coro Cybersecurity for your extended detection and response needs.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..
Coro Cybersecurity: Unified cybersecurity platform with modular security controls and AI engine. built by Coro Cybersecurity. Core capabilities include Unified dashboard for all security modules, Single endpoint agent for multiple security functions, Next-generation antivirus (NGAV) and EDR..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud differentiates with Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. Coro Cybersecurity differentiates with Unified dashboard for all security modules, Single endpoint agent for multiple security functions, Next-generation antivirus (NGAV) and EDR.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is developed by Acronis International GmbH. Coro Cybersecurity is developed by Coro Cybersecurity. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud and Coro Cybersecurity serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases: both are Extended Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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