Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..

Coro Cybersecurity: Unified cybersecurity platform with modular security controls and AI engine. built by Coro Cybersecurity. Core capabilities include Unified dashboard for all security modules, Single endpoint agent for multiple security functions, Next-generation antivirus (NGAV) and EDR..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.