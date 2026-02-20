Arsen Vishing Simulation: AI-driven vishing simulation platform to train employees vs voice phishing. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated, real-time adaptive voice phishing call simulations, Custom vishing scenario creation tailored to business context, Multi-step scenarios with coordinated follow-up emails for blended attack simulation..

OutThink AI-Powered Phishing Simulator: AI-powered phishing simulation platform for security awareness training. built by OutThink. Core capabilities include AI-powered Multi-Agent System for real-time threat detection, Customizable phishing campaign creation with control over text, images, difficulty, and domains, Template library for click simulations, credential capture, and email attachments..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.