Arsen Vishing Simulation: AI-driven vishing simulation platform to train employees vs voice phishing. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated, real-time adaptive voice phishing call simulations, Custom vishing scenario creation tailored to business context, Multi-step scenarios with coordinated follow-up emails for blended attack simulation..

NINJIO PHISH3D: Phishing simulation platform with emotional susceptibility profiling. built by NINJIO. Core capabilities include Emotional susceptibility profiling based on 7 social engineering triggers, Dynamic difficulty adjustment algorithm, QR code phishing simulations..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.