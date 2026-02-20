Arsen Vishing Simulation: AI-driven vishing simulation platform to train employees vs voice phishing. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated, real-time adaptive voice phishing call simulations, Custom vishing scenario creation tailored to business context, Multi-step scenarios with coordinated follow-up emails for blended attack simulation..

Cyber Aware Phishing Simulations: Automated phishing simulation platform with training for at-risk employees. built by Cyber Aware. Core capabilities include Active directory sync for staff enrollment, CSV upload and manual enrollment options, API for enrollment management..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.