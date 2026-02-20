Arsen Vishing Simulation: AI-driven vishing simulation platform to train employees vs voice phishing. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated, real-time adaptive voice phishing call simulations, Custom vishing scenario creation tailored to business context, Multi-step scenarios with coordinated follow-up emails for blended attack simulation..

Awareways Social Engineering Simulations: Multi-vector social engineering simulation service for employee security training. built by Awareways. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations using urgency, authority, and impersonation techniques, SMS phishing (smishing) simulations, Voice phishing (vishing) simulations..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.