Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Arsen. TitanHQ Phishing Simulation Tool is a commercial phishing simulation tool by TitanHQ. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in email phishing campaigns need to start testing SMS because Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation is one of the few platforms that treats smishing as a distinct threat vector rather than an afterthought. The hybrid SMS-plus-email attack simulation across 180+ countries with local phone number spoofing actually replicates how attackers operate, and compliance certifications covering HIPAA, PCI DSS, and ISO 27001 mean you're not retrofitting security into your training program. Skip this if your organization hasn't seen SMS compromise attempts yet or if you need a single platform to handle phishing, credential validation, and post-breach response; Arsen does simulation well and stops there.
TitanHQ Phishing Simulation Tool
Startups and SMBs with under-resourced security teams should pick TitanHQ Phishing Simulation Tool for its straightforward setup and low operational friction; you can run templated campaigns and pull vulnerability reports without needing a dedicated awareness program manager. The tool covers NIST CSF 2.0 PR.AT (Awareness and Training) and deploys purely cloud-based, meaning no infrastructure work. Skip this if you need deep integration with your SIEM or require advanced role-based campaign segmentation; TitanHQ is built for organizations that want fast employee baseline assessments, not multi-year behavioral tracking across departments.
AI-powered SMS phishing simulation platform to test & train employees.
Phishing simulation tool for training employees to recognize social engineering
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Common questions about comparing Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation vs TitanHQ Phishing Simulation Tool for your phishing simulation needs.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation: AI-powered SMS phishing simulation platform to test & train employees. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated and scenario-based smishing message creation, Hybrid attack simulation combining SMS and email vectors, Global campaign deployment across 180+ countries with local phone number and language support..
TitanHQ Phishing Simulation Tool: Phishing simulation tool for training employees to recognize social engineering. built by TitanHQ. Core capabilities include Simulated phishing email campaigns, Employee interaction tracking and logging, Credential harvesting simulation..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation differentiates with AI-generated and scenario-based smishing message creation, Hybrid attack simulation combining SMS and email vectors, Global campaign deployment across 180+ countries with local phone number and language support. TitanHQ Phishing Simulation Tool differentiates with Simulated phishing email campaigns, Employee interaction tracking and logging, Credential harvesting simulation.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation is developed by Arsen. TitanHQ Phishing Simulation Tool is developed by TitanHQ. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation and TitanHQ Phishing Simulation Tool serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both are Phishing Simulation tools, both cover Social Engineering. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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