Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation: AI-powered SMS phishing simulation platform to test & train employees. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated and scenario-based smishing message creation, Hybrid attack simulation combining SMS and email vectors, Global campaign deployment across 180+ countries with local phone number and language support..

SoSafe Personalized Phishing Simulations: AI-powered phishing simulation platform with personalized training experiences. built by SoSafe. Core capabilities include AI-powered phishing email creation, Profile-based personalized simulations by role, Behavior-based simulations with adaptive difficulty..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.