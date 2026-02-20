Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation: AI-powered SMS phishing simulation platform to test & train employees. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated and scenario-based smishing message creation, Hybrid attack simulation combining SMS and email vectors, Global campaign deployment across 180+ countries with local phone number and language support..

PhishingBox Phishing Simulator: Simulates phishing attacks to test employee security awareness & deliver training. built by PhishingBox. Core capabilities include Simulated phishing attack campaigns, AI-powered phishing template editor with Bootstrap support, Phishing template library with community-submitted templates..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.