Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Arsen. PhishingBox Phishing Simulator is a commercial phishing simulation tool by PhishingBox. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in email phishing campaigns need to start testing SMS because Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation is one of the few platforms that treats smishing as a distinct threat vector rather than an afterthought. The hybrid SMS-plus-email attack simulation across 180+ countries with local phone number spoofing actually replicates how attackers operate, and compliance certifications covering HIPAA, PCI DSS, and ISO 27001 mean you're not retrofitting security into your training program. Skip this if your organization hasn't seen SMS compromise attempts yet or if you need a single platform to handle phishing, credential validation, and post-breach response; Arsen does simulation well and stops there.
PhishingBox Phishing Simulator
Security teams at SMBs and mid-market companies will get real value from PhishingBox Phishing Simulator because it automates the entire awareness loop: you run a campaign, employees fail, they get enrolled in training automatically, and you see the results in real time without manual workflow steps. The Advanced Human Detection filter cuts false positives that plague generic simulators, and the 12-month campaign scheduler lets you build a year-long curriculum without constant reconfiguration. Skip this if you need deep integration with your existing security orchestration platform; PhishingBox works best as a standalone awareness tool, not as an automated response trigger inside your SOC.
AI-powered SMS phishing simulation platform to test & train employees.
Simulates phishing attacks to test employee security awareness & deliver training
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Common questions about comparing Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation vs PhishingBox Phishing Simulator for your phishing simulation needs.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation: AI-powered SMS phishing simulation platform to test & train employees. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated and scenario-based smishing message creation, Hybrid attack simulation combining SMS and email vectors, Global campaign deployment across 180+ countries with local phone number and language support..
PhishingBox Phishing Simulator: Simulates phishing attacks to test employee security awareness & deliver training. built by PhishingBox. Core capabilities include Simulated phishing attack campaigns, AI-powered phishing template editor with Bootstrap support, Phishing template library with community-submitted templates..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation differentiates with AI-generated and scenario-based smishing message creation, Hybrid attack simulation combining SMS and email vectors, Global campaign deployment across 180+ countries with local phone number and language support. PhishingBox Phishing Simulator differentiates with Simulated phishing attack campaigns, AI-powered phishing template editor with Bootstrap support, Phishing template library with community-submitted templates.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation is developed by Arsen. PhishingBox Phishing Simulator is developed by PhishingBox. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation and PhishingBox Phishing Simulator serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both are Phishing Simulation tools, both cover Social Engineering. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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