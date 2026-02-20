Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Arsen. OutThink AI-Powered Phishing Simulator is a commercial phishing simulation tool by OutThink. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in email phishing campaigns need to start testing SMS because Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation is one of the few platforms that treats smishing as a distinct threat vector rather than an afterthought. The hybrid SMS-plus-email attack simulation across 180+ countries with local phone number spoofing actually replicates how attackers operate, and compliance certifications covering HIPAA, PCI DSS, and ISO 27001 mean you're not retrofitting security into your training program. Skip this if your organization hasn't seen SMS compromise attempts yet or if you need a single platform to handle phishing, credential validation, and post-breach response; Arsen does simulation well and stops there.
OutThink AI-Powered Phishing Simulator
Security teams at SMBs and mid-market companies that struggle to keep phishing simulations current will benefit most from OutThink AI-Powered Phishing Simulator; its multi-agent system generates realistic, personalized campaigns without requiring security staff to manually craft each one. The platform covers PR.AT awareness training and DE.CM continuous monitoring under NIST CSF 2.0, with automated follow-up training and mean-time-to-report metrics closing the gap between simulation and actual behavior change. Skip this if your organization needs post-breach forensics or incident response orchestration; OutThink is simulation and training only.
AI-powered SMS phishing simulation platform to test & train employees.
AI-powered phishing simulation platform for security awareness training
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Common questions about comparing Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation vs OutThink AI-Powered Phishing Simulator for your phishing simulation needs.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation: AI-powered SMS phishing simulation platform to test & train employees. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated and scenario-based smishing message creation, Hybrid attack simulation combining SMS and email vectors, Global campaign deployment across 180+ countries with local phone number and language support..
OutThink AI-Powered Phishing Simulator: AI-powered phishing simulation platform for security awareness training. built by OutThink. Core capabilities include AI-powered Multi-Agent System for real-time threat detection, Customizable phishing campaign creation with control over text, images, difficulty, and domains, Template library for click simulations, credential capture, and email attachments..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation differentiates with AI-generated and scenario-based smishing message creation, Hybrid attack simulation combining SMS and email vectors, Global campaign deployment across 180+ countries with local phone number and language support. OutThink AI-Powered Phishing Simulator differentiates with AI-powered Multi-Agent System for real-time threat detection, Customizable phishing campaign creation with control over text, images, difficulty, and domains, Template library for click simulations, credential capture, and email attachments.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation is developed by Arsen. OutThink AI-Powered Phishing Simulator is developed by OutThink. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation and OutThink AI-Powered Phishing Simulator serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both are Phishing Simulation tools, both cover Social Engineering. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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