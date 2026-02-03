Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Security Enterprise is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Adaptive Security. CyberSentriq Employee Phishing Training is a commercial phishing simulation tool by CyberSentriq. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams fighting credential compromise will find Adaptive Security Enterprise's deepfake voice and video phishing simulations genuinely harder to dismiss than text-only attacks; your employees won't talk their way out of these. The platform covers PR.AT and ID.RA under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it trains people and surfaces which groups are actually at risk rather than treating awareness as checkbox compliance. Skip this if your org runs a lightweight awareness program or outsources all training to a vendor; Adaptive Security Enterprise demands active tuning of employee segments and campaign strategy to justify its price.
CyberSentriq Employee Phishing Training
Startups and SMBs with lean security teams should pick CyberSentriq Employee Phishing Training because it automates the entire phishing simulation workflow,campaign design, delivery, and remedial training,without requiring dedicated security staff to manage it. The platform's role-based targeting and real-time interactive feedback directly address NIST PR.AT awareness requirements while multi-tenant management makes it practical for MSPs serving multiple clients from a single console. Skip this if you need advanced threat intelligence integration or custom API workflows; CyberSentriq's strength is simplicity over extensibility.
Enterprise security awareness platform with deepfake phishing simulations
Cloud-based phishing simulation platform for employee security training
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Enterprise vs CyberSentriq Employee Phishing Training for your phishing simulation needs.
Adaptive Security Enterprise: Enterprise security awareness platform with deepfake phishing simulations. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Deepfake voice call phishing simulations, OSINT-powered email spearphishing simulations, Multi-channel phishing across email, SMS, voice, and video..
CyberSentriq Employee Phishing Training: Cloud-based phishing simulation platform for employee security training. built by CyberSentriq. Core capabilities include Automated phishing campaign delivery, Configurable phishing email templates, Role-based and targeted phishing simulations..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Security Enterprise differentiates with Deepfake voice call phishing simulations, OSINT-powered email spearphishing simulations, Multi-channel phishing across email, SMS, voice, and video. CyberSentriq Employee Phishing Training differentiates with Automated phishing campaign delivery, Configurable phishing email templates, Role-based and targeted phishing simulations.
Adaptive Security Enterprise is developed by Adaptive Security. CyberSentriq Employee Phishing Training is developed by CyberSentriq. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Security Enterprise and CyberSentriq Employee Phishing Training serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both are Phishing Simulation tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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