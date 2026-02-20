Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Arsen. Cyber Aware Phishing Simulations is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Cyber Aware. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in email phishing campaigns need to start testing SMS because Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation is one of the few platforms that treats smishing as a distinct threat vector rather than an afterthought. The hybrid SMS-plus-email attack simulation across 180+ countries with local phone number spoofing actually replicates how attackers operate, and compliance certifications covering HIPAA, PCI DSS, and ISO 27001 mean you're not retrofitting security into your training program. Skip this if your organization hasn't seen SMS compromise attempts yet or if you need a single platform to handle phishing, credential validation, and post-breach response; Arsen does simulation well and stops there.
Cyber Aware Phishing Simulations
Security teams in startups and SMBs that lack the headcount for manual phishing campaign management should use Cyber Aware Phishing Simulations; its 12-month auto-pilot mode and automatic training enrollment for flagged staff eliminate the ongoing operational lift that kills most awareness programs after month three. Active Directory sync handles enrollment at scale without CSV wrestling, and monthly department-level risk reporting gives you the data you need to justify the program to leadership. Skip this if you need advanced integration with your SIEM or custom API-driven workflows; Cyber Aware prioritizes simplicity over connector depth.
AI-powered SMS phishing simulation platform to test & train employees.
Automated phishing simulation platform with training for at-risk employees
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Common questions about comparing Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation vs Cyber Aware Phishing Simulations for your phishing simulation needs.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation: AI-powered SMS phishing simulation platform to test & train employees. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated and scenario-based smishing message creation, Hybrid attack simulation combining SMS and email vectors, Global campaign deployment across 180+ countries with local phone number and language support..
Cyber Aware Phishing Simulations: Automated phishing simulation platform with training for at-risk employees. built by Cyber Aware. Core capabilities include Active directory sync for staff enrollment, CSV upload and manual enrollment options, API for enrollment management..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation differentiates with AI-generated and scenario-based smishing message creation, Hybrid attack simulation combining SMS and email vectors, Global campaign deployment across 180+ countries with local phone number and language support. Cyber Aware Phishing Simulations differentiates with Active directory sync for staff enrollment, CSV upload and manual enrollment options, API for enrollment management.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation is developed by Arsen. Cyber Aware Phishing Simulations is developed by Cyber Aware. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation and Cyber Aware Phishing Simulations serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both are Phishing Simulation tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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