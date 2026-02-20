Arsen Phishing Simulation: AI-powered platform for simulating phishing, vishing, smishing & BEC attacks. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated phishing scenario creation for unlimited unique simulations, Multi-vector attack simulation: email phishing, BEC, smishing, and vishing, Automated campaign scheduling with adaptive difficulty based on employee behavior..

TitanHQ Phishing Simulation Tool: Phishing simulation tool for training employees to recognize social engineering. built by TitanHQ. Core capabilities include Simulated phishing email campaigns, Employee interaction tracking and logging, Credential harvesting simulation..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.