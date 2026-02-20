Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arsen Phishing Simulation is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Arsen. TitanHQ Phishing Simulation Tool is a commercial phishing simulation tool by TitanHQ. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies who need unlimited phishing variations without burning out their security staff should run Arsen Phishing Simulation. The platform's AI generates unique scenarios across email, SMS, voice, and BEC simultaneously, which means you're testing employee behavior against realistic threats instead of recycled templates. The adaptive difficulty engine adjusts based on individual performance, so struggling employees get harder campaigns while your security-aware staff don't waste time on trivial tests. One honest limitation: Arsen maps directly to NIST PR.AT awareness training but doesn't offer the post-breach investigation or forensics layers that larger enterprises sometimes expect in a full security awareness platform.
TitanHQ Phishing Simulation Tool
Startups and SMBs with under-resourced security teams should pick TitanHQ Phishing Simulation Tool for its straightforward setup and low operational friction; you can run templated campaigns and pull vulnerability reports without needing a dedicated awareness program manager. The tool covers NIST CSF 2.0 PR.AT (Awareness and Training) and deploys purely cloud-based, meaning no infrastructure work. Skip this if you need deep integration with your SIEM or require advanced role-based campaign segmentation; TitanHQ is built for organizations that want fast employee baseline assessments, not multi-year behavioral tracking across departments.
AI-powered platform for simulating phishing, vishing, smishing & BEC attacks.
Phishing simulation tool for training employees to recognize social engineering
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Arsen Phishing Simulation vs TitanHQ Phishing Simulation Tool for your phishing simulation needs.
Arsen Phishing Simulation: AI-powered platform for simulating phishing, vishing, smishing & BEC attacks. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated phishing scenario creation for unlimited unique simulations, Multi-vector attack simulation: email phishing, BEC, smishing, and vishing, Automated campaign scheduling with adaptive difficulty based on employee behavior..
TitanHQ Phishing Simulation Tool: Phishing simulation tool for training employees to recognize social engineering. built by TitanHQ. Core capabilities include Simulated phishing email campaigns, Employee interaction tracking and logging, Credential harvesting simulation..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arsen Phishing Simulation differentiates with AI-generated phishing scenario creation for unlimited unique simulations, Multi-vector attack simulation: email phishing, BEC, smishing, and vishing, Automated campaign scheduling with adaptive difficulty based on employee behavior. TitanHQ Phishing Simulation Tool differentiates with Simulated phishing email campaigns, Employee interaction tracking and logging, Credential harvesting simulation.
Arsen Phishing Simulation is developed by Arsen. TitanHQ Phishing Simulation Tool is developed by TitanHQ. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arsen Phishing Simulation and TitanHQ Phishing Simulation Tool serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both are Phishing Simulation tools, both cover Social Engineering. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox