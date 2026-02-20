Arsen Phishing Simulation: AI-powered platform for simulating phishing, vishing, smishing & BEC attacks. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated phishing scenario creation for unlimited unique simulations, Multi-vector attack simulation: email phishing, BEC, smishing, and vishing, Automated campaign scheduling with adaptive difficulty based on employee behavior..

Phriendly Phishing Platform: Platform for phishing simulations, security awareness training, and human risk mgmt. built by Phriendly Phishing. Core capabilities include Customizable phishing simulations with email attachments and credential capture, Automated monthly phishing campaigns, Baseline phishing risk assessments..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.