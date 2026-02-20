Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arsen Phishing Simulation is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Arsen. Phriendly Phishing Platform is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Phriendly Phishing. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies who need unlimited phishing variations without burning out their security staff should run Arsen Phishing Simulation. The platform's AI generates unique scenarios across email, SMS, voice, and BEC simultaneously, which means you're testing employee behavior against realistic threats instead of recycled templates. The adaptive difficulty engine adjusts based on individual performance, so struggling employees get harder campaigns while your security-aware staff don't waste time on trivial tests. One honest limitation: Arsen maps directly to NIST PR.AT awareness training but doesn't offer the post-breach investigation or forensics layers that larger enterprises sometimes expect in a full security awareness platform.
SMBs and mid-market teams drowning in phishing clicks will see the fastest ROI from Phriendly Phishing Platform because its microlearning trigger fires immediately after an employee fails a simulation, collapsing the feedback loop from weeks to minutes. The platform covers NIST PR.AT and DE.CM, meaning it closes both the awareness gap and gives you continuous visibility into who's still biting; real-time dashboards let you isolate problem departments before they become breach vectors. Skip this if your organization needs advanced threat intelligence feeds or SOAR integration to auto-respond to reported phishing; Phriendly is built for training velocity and behavioral metrics, not incident orchestration.
AI-powered platform for simulating phishing, vishing, smishing & BEC attacks.
Platform for phishing simulations, security awareness training, and human risk mgmt
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Common questions about comparing Arsen Phishing Simulation vs Phriendly Phishing Platform for your phishing simulation needs.
Arsen Phishing Simulation: AI-powered platform for simulating phishing, vishing, smishing & BEC attacks. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated phishing scenario creation for unlimited unique simulations, Multi-vector attack simulation: email phishing, BEC, smishing, and vishing, Automated campaign scheduling with adaptive difficulty based on employee behavior..
Phriendly Phishing Platform: Platform for phishing simulations, security awareness training, and human risk mgmt. built by Phriendly Phishing. Core capabilities include Customizable phishing simulations with email attachments and credential capture, Automated monthly phishing campaigns, Baseline phishing risk assessments..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arsen Phishing Simulation differentiates with AI-generated phishing scenario creation for unlimited unique simulations, Multi-vector attack simulation: email phishing, BEC, smishing, and vishing, Automated campaign scheduling with adaptive difficulty based on employee behavior. Phriendly Phishing Platform differentiates with Customizable phishing simulations with email attachments and credential capture, Automated monthly phishing campaigns, Baseline phishing risk assessments.
Arsen Phishing Simulation is developed by Arsen. Phriendly Phishing Platform is developed by Phriendly Phishing. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arsen Phishing Simulation and Phriendly Phishing Platform serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both are Phishing Simulation tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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