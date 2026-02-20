Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arsen Phishing Simulation is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Arsen. NotifySecurity is a free anti-phishing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies who need unlimited phishing variations without burning out their security staff should run Arsen Phishing Simulation. The platform's AI generates unique scenarios across email, SMS, voice, and BEC simultaneously, which means you're testing employee behavior against realistic threats instead of recycled templates. The adaptive difficulty engine adjusts based on individual performance, so struggling employees get harder campaigns while your security-aware staff don't waste time on trivial tests. One honest limitation: Arsen maps directly to NIST PR.AT awareness training but doesn't offer the post-breach investigation or forensics layers that larger enterprises sometimes expect in a full security awareness platform.
Security teams with understaffed SOCs will see immediate payoff from NotifySecurity's one-click reporting; it cuts the friction between end users spotting phishing and analysts actually receiving SMTP headers for triage. The 133 GitHub stars and free pricing model suggest active adoption among teams that can't justify another commercial seat, and the Outlook integration means you're not fighting email client behavior. Skip this if your organization needs reporting tied to incident response workflows or threat intelligence feeds; NotifySecurity stops after collection.
AI-powered platform for simulating phishing, vishing, smishing & BEC attacks.
An Outlook add-in that enables one-click reporting of suspicious emails to security teams with integrated statistics tracking and SMTP header collection.
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Common questions about comparing Arsen Phishing Simulation vs NotifySecurity for your phishing simulation needs.
Arsen Phishing Simulation: AI-powered platform for simulating phishing, vishing, smishing & BEC attacks. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated phishing scenario creation for unlimited unique simulations, Multi-vector attack simulation: email phishing, BEC, smishing, and vishing, Automated campaign scheduling with adaptive difficulty based on employee behavior..
NotifySecurity: An Outlook add-in that enables one-click reporting of suspicious emails to security teams with integrated statistics tracking and SMTP header collection..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arsen Phishing Simulation is developed by Arsen. NotifySecurity is open-source with 133 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arsen Phishing Simulation and NotifySecurity serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases. Key differences: Arsen Phishing Simulation is Commercial while NotifySecurity is Free, NotifySecurity is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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