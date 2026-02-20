Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arsen Phishing Simulation is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Arsen. King Phisher is a free phishing simulation tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies who need unlimited phishing variations without burning out their security staff should run Arsen Phishing Simulation. The platform's AI generates unique scenarios across email, SMS, voice, and BEC simultaneously, which means you're testing employee behavior against realistic threats instead of recycled templates. The adaptive difficulty engine adjusts based on individual performance, so struggling employees get harder campaigns while your security-aware staff don't waste time on trivial tests. One honest limitation: Arsen maps directly to NIST PR.AT awareness training but doesn't offer the post-breach investigation or forensics layers that larger enterprises sometimes expect in a full security awareness platform.
Security teams with limited budgets who need hands-on control over phishing simulation will find King Phisher's open-source design and zero licensing cost hard to beat; you build campaigns directly rather than waiting for vendor-managed templates. The 2,442 GitHub stars reflect active community contributions and real-world deployments across mid-market organizations. Skip this if your team lacks Linux administration chops or needs polished UI workflows and managed reporting; King Phisher demands more operator effort than commercial alternatives like Gophish or Evilginx2, and you'll spend time on infrastructure instead of just running tests.
AI-powered platform for simulating phishing, vishing, smishing & BEC attacks.
King Phisher is a phishing campaign toolkit for testing and promoting user awareness through simulated attacks.
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Common questions about comparing Arsen Phishing Simulation vs King Phisher for your phishing simulation needs.
Arsen Phishing Simulation: AI-powered platform for simulating phishing, vishing, smishing & BEC attacks. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated phishing scenario creation for unlimited unique simulations, Multi-vector attack simulation: email phishing, BEC, smishing, and vishing, Automated campaign scheduling with adaptive difficulty based on employee behavior..
King Phisher: King Phisher is a phishing campaign toolkit for testing and promoting user awareness through simulated attacks..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arsen Phishing Simulation is developed by Arsen. King Phisher is open-source with 2,442 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arsen Phishing Simulation and King Phisher serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both are Phishing Simulation tools. Key differences: Arsen Phishing Simulation is Commercial while King Phisher is Free, King Phisher is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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