Arsen Phishing Simulation: AI-powered platform for simulating phishing, vishing, smishing & BEC attacks. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated phishing scenario creation for unlimited unique simulations, Multi-vector attack simulation: email phishing, BEC, smishing, and vishing, Automated campaign scheduling with adaptive difficulty based on employee behavior..

Cyber Aware Phishing Simulations: Automated phishing simulation platform with training for at-risk employees. built by Cyber Aware. Core capabilities include Active directory sync for staff enrollment, CSV upload and manual enrollment options, API for enrollment management..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.