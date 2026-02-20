Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arsen Phishing Simulation is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Arsen. Cyber Aware Phishing Simulations is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Cyber Aware. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies who need unlimited phishing variations without burning out their security staff should run Arsen Phishing Simulation. The platform's AI generates unique scenarios across email, SMS, voice, and BEC simultaneously, which means you're testing employee behavior against realistic threats instead of recycled templates. The adaptive difficulty engine adjusts based on individual performance, so struggling employees get harder campaigns while your security-aware staff don't waste time on trivial tests. One honest limitation: Arsen maps directly to NIST PR.AT awareness training but doesn't offer the post-breach investigation or forensics layers that larger enterprises sometimes expect in a full security awareness platform.
Cyber Aware Phishing Simulations
Security teams in startups and SMBs that lack the headcount for manual phishing campaign management should use Cyber Aware Phishing Simulations; its 12-month auto-pilot mode and automatic training enrollment for flagged staff eliminate the ongoing operational lift that kills most awareness programs after month three. Active Directory sync handles enrollment at scale without CSV wrestling, and monthly department-level risk reporting gives you the data you need to justify the program to leadership. Skip this if you need advanced integration with your SIEM or custom API-driven workflows; Cyber Aware prioritizes simplicity over connector depth.
AI-powered platform for simulating phishing, vishing, smishing & BEC attacks.
Automated phishing simulation platform with training for at-risk employees
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Arsen Phishing Simulation vs Cyber Aware Phishing Simulations for your phishing simulation needs.
Arsen Phishing Simulation: AI-powered platform for simulating phishing, vishing, smishing & BEC attacks. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated phishing scenario creation for unlimited unique simulations, Multi-vector attack simulation: email phishing, BEC, smishing, and vishing, Automated campaign scheduling with adaptive difficulty based on employee behavior..
Cyber Aware Phishing Simulations: Automated phishing simulation platform with training for at-risk employees. built by Cyber Aware. Core capabilities include Active directory sync for staff enrollment, CSV upload and manual enrollment options, API for enrollment management..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arsen Phishing Simulation differentiates with AI-generated phishing scenario creation for unlimited unique simulations, Multi-vector attack simulation: email phishing, BEC, smishing, and vishing, Automated campaign scheduling with adaptive difficulty based on employee behavior. Cyber Aware Phishing Simulations differentiates with Active directory sync for staff enrollment, CSV upload and manual enrollment options, API for enrollment management.
Arsen Phishing Simulation is developed by Arsen. Cyber Aware Phishing Simulations is developed by Cyber Aware. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arsen Phishing Simulation and Cyber Aware Phishing Simulations serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both are Phishing Simulation tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox