Arsen Cybersecurity Awareness Training: Employee cybersecurity awareness training via microlearning modules & simulations. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include Microlearning modules completable in under 5 minutes, No separate account or platform login required for employees, Training content based on NIST and ANSSI recommendations..

Ironscales Security Awareness Training: Security awareness training platform integrated with email security. built by IRONSCALES. Core capabilities include Smart targeting based on roles and attack types using organization charts, Adaptive training content automatically sent to users who fail phishing simulations, Library of 100+ training videos in 10+ languages..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.