Array ZTAG Series Zero Trust: Zero Trust Access Gateway providing identity-based, per-app access control. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include Single Packet Authorization (SPA), Multi-factor authentication and single sign-on, Continuous adaptive access control with policy engine..

Ivanti Neurons for Secure Access: Cloud-based platform for managing VPN and zero trust access gateways. built by Ivanti. Core capabilities include Cloud-based centralized management interface, Private application discovery and classification, User behavior analytics and anomaly detection..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.