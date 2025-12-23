Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Array ZTAG Series Zero Trust is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Array Networks. Ivanti Neurons for Secure Access is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Ivanti. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams enforcing identity-first network access will benefit most from Array ZTAG Series Zero Trust because Single Packet Authorization eliminates the attack surface of traditional VPNs, requiring zero network visibility before authentication. The tool validates device posture, OS patches, and connection reputation continuously alongside MFA and SSO, addressing NIST PR.AA access control and PR.IR resilience in tandem. Skip this if your priority is detection and incident response rather than access prevention; ZTAG is built to shrink the perimeter, not hunt what gets inside it.
Ivanti Neurons for Secure Access
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid infrastructure across on-premises, cloud, and edge environments should prioritize Ivanti Neurons for Secure Access; its centralized gateway management eliminates the operational friction of multi-node VPN deployments while enforcing granular access policies without rip-and-replace migration. The platform covers three distinct NIST CSF 2.0 functions,identity management, infrastructure resilience, and continuous monitoring,giving you detection and policy enforcement in one console rather than bolting analytics onto legacy VPN. Skip this if your organization needs passive network segmentation or lacks the UEM/identity infrastructure to feed contextual signals into access decisions; Ivanti assumes you have the IAM foundation to make zero trust actually work.
Zero Trust Access Gateway providing identity-based, per-app access control
Cloud-based platform for managing VPN and zero trust access gateways
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Common questions about comparing Array ZTAG Series Zero Trust vs Ivanti Neurons for Secure Access for your zero trust network access needs.
Array ZTAG Series Zero Trust: Zero Trust Access Gateway providing identity-based, per-app access control. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include Single Packet Authorization (SPA), Multi-factor authentication and single sign-on, Continuous adaptive access control with policy engine..
Ivanti Neurons for Secure Access: Cloud-based platform for managing VPN and zero trust access gateways. built by Ivanti. Core capabilities include Cloud-based centralized management interface, Private application discovery and classification, User behavior analytics and anomaly detection..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Array ZTAG Series Zero Trust differentiates with Single Packet Authorization (SPA), Multi-factor authentication and single sign-on, Continuous adaptive access control with policy engine. Ivanti Neurons for Secure Access differentiates with Cloud-based centralized management interface, Private application discovery and classification, User behavior analytics and anomaly detection.
Array ZTAG Series Zero Trust is developed by Array Networks. Ivanti Neurons for Secure Access is developed by Ivanti. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Array ZTAG Series Zero Trust and Ivanti Neurons for Secure Access serve similar Zero Trust Network Access use cases: both are Zero Trust Network Access tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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