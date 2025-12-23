Array NTB Series: Network traffic broker for visibility, monitoring, and traffic optimization. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Application-aware traffic aggregation with full stack packet analysis, L2-L7 traffic filtering and packet delivery, Tunnel handling and packet re-engineering capabilities..

Corelight Open NDR Platform: Network detection and response platform with IDS, NSM, and threat intel. built by Corelight. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Network security monitoring with Zeek, Intrusion detection with Suricata, Pattern matching with YARA..

Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.