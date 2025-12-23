Array NTB Series is a commercial network detection and response tool by Array Networks. Corelight Open NDR Platform is a commercial network detection and response tool by Corelight. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best network detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to extract signal from encrypted traffic without decryption will find Array NTB Series valuable, particularly when you're scaling network TAP deployments across hybrid infrastructure. The platform handles tunnel re-engineering and application-aware packet delivery at scale, covering both DE.CM continuous monitoring and PR.IR resilience functions, and supports both out-of-band and in-line modes so you're not locked into one architecture. Skip this if your team lacks the network operations expertise to manage centralized X-Tunnel orchestration between appliances, or if you need DLP and threat prevention baked in rather than monitoring-first design.
Security teams running hybrid infrastructure who need to see east-west traffic patterns that perimeter tools miss will get the most from Corelight Open NDR Platform. Its foundation on Zeek and Suricata gives you transparent packet analysis at scale, and the platform scores strongly on NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, meaning detection and forensic depth are real strengths. Skip this if your org lacks network engineering resources to tune and maintain sensor placement; Corelight demands more operational overhead than managed detection services, and weak alert tuning will bury your team in noise.
Network traffic broker for visibility, monitoring, and traffic optimization
Network detection and response platform with IDS, NSM, and threat intel.
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Common questions about comparing Array NTB Series vs Corelight Open NDR Platform for your network detection and response needs.
Array NTB Series: Network traffic broker for visibility, monitoring, and traffic optimization. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Application-aware traffic aggregation with full stack packet analysis, L2-L7 traffic filtering and packet delivery, Tunnel handling and packet re-engineering capabilities..
Corelight Open NDR Platform: Network detection and response platform with IDS, NSM, and threat intel. built by Corelight. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Network security monitoring with Zeek, Intrusion detection with Suricata, Pattern matching with YARA..
Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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