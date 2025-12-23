Array NTB Series is a commercial network detection and response tool by Array Networks. Corelight Investigator is a commercial network detection and response tool by Corelight. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best network detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to extract signal from encrypted traffic without decryption will find Array NTB Series valuable, particularly when you're scaling network TAP deployments across hybrid infrastructure. The platform handles tunnel re-engineering and application-aware packet delivery at scale, covering both DE.CM continuous monitoring and PR.IR resilience functions, and supports both out-of-band and in-line modes so you're not locked into one architecture. Skip this if your team lacks the network operations expertise to manage centralized X-Tunnel orchestration between appliances, or if you need DLP and threat prevention baked in rather than monitoring-first design.
Security teams investigating encrypted traffic and multi-cloud network threats will get the most from Corelight Investigator because it analyzes encrypted flows without decryption and deploys sensors across hybrid infrastructure without forcing architectural changes. The platform covers 80+ application identifiers and includes ICS/OT protocol monitoring, addressing detection gaps that most NDR tools leave open. Skip this if your priority is automated response and playbook execution; Corelight prioritizes investigation and Tier 1 triage over containment workflows.
Network traffic broker for visibility, monitoring, and traffic optimization
SaaS-based NDR platform for threat investigation and Tier 1 workflows
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Common questions about comparing Array NTB Series vs Corelight Investigator for your network detection and response needs.
Array NTB Series: Network traffic broker for visibility, monitoring, and traffic optimization. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Application-aware traffic aggregation with full stack packet analysis, L2-L7 traffic filtering and packet delivery, Tunnel handling and packet re-engineering capabilities..
Corelight Investigator: SaaS-based NDR platform for threat investigation and Tier 1 workflows. built by Corelight. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Zeek-based network traffic monitoring, Suricata IDS integration, Smart PCAP selective packet capture..
Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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