Array NTB Series is a commercial network detection and response tool by Array Networks. BlueCat Edge is a commercial network detection and response tool by BlueCat Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best network detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to extract signal from encrypted traffic without decryption will find Array NTB Series valuable, particularly when you're scaling network TAP deployments across hybrid infrastructure. The platform handles tunnel re-engineering and application-aware packet delivery at scale, covering both DE.CM continuous monitoring and PR.IR resilience functions, and supports both out-of-band and in-line modes so you're not locked into one architecture. Skip this if your team lacks the network operations expertise to manage centralized X-Tunnel orchestration between appliances, or if you need DLP and threat prevention baked in rather than monitoring-first design.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams fighting DNS-based intrusions will get real value from BlueCat Edge because it catches malicious domain queries at the DNS layer before they reach endpoints, cutting off entire attack chains before they execute. The tool's behavioral analytics and real-time threat feed integration hit hard on NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, meaning you're not just blocking known bad domains but flagging suspicious query patterns that look like command-and-control traffic or data exfiltration. Skip this if your organization needs deep packet inspection or threat response beyond DNS; Edge is a detection and blocking tool, not a full network detection and response platform despite its subcategory classification.
Network traffic broker for visibility, monitoring, and traffic optimization
DNS-layer security solution for threat detection and policy enforcement
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Common questions about comparing Array NTB Series vs BlueCat Edge for your network detection and response needs.
Array NTB Series: Network traffic broker for visibility, monitoring, and traffic optimization. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Application-aware traffic aggregation with full stack packet analysis, L2-L7 traffic filtering and packet delivery, Tunnel handling and packet re-engineering capabilities..
BlueCat Edge: DNS-layer security solution for threat detection and policy enforcement. built by BlueCat Networks. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include DNS-layer threat detection and blocking, Policy enforcement at DNS query level, Real-time threat feed integration..
Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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