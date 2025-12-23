Array NTB Series: Network traffic broker for visibility, monitoring, and traffic optimization. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Application-aware traffic aggregation with full stack packet analysis, L2-L7 traffic filtering and packet delivery, Tunnel handling and packet re-engineering capabilities..

BlueCat Edge: DNS-layer security solution for threat detection and policy enforcement. built by BlueCat Networks. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include DNS-layer threat detection and blocking, Policy enforcement at DNS query level, Real-time threat feed integration..

Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.