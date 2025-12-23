Array NTB Series is a commercial network detection and response tool by Array Networks. BlackDice Halo is a commercial network detection and response tool by BlackDice. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best network detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to extract signal from encrypted traffic without decryption will find Array NTB Series valuable, particularly when you're scaling network TAP deployments across hybrid infrastructure. The platform handles tunnel re-engineering and application-aware packet delivery at scale, covering both DE.CM continuous monitoring and PR.IR resilience functions, and supports both out-of-band and in-line modes so you're not locked into one architecture. Skip this if your team lacks the network operations expertise to manage centralized X-Tunnel orchestration between appliances, or if you need DLP and threat prevention baked in rather than monitoring-first design.
Telecom operators and ISPs protecting subscriber networks need BlackDice Halo because it's the only NDR platform built specifically for the carrier use case, detecting and blocking compromised devices in real time across both on-network and off-network locations. The BlackDice Retina console delivers network-wide threat visibility without requiring hardware replacement, and the AI-powered threat analysis maps directly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE functions for continuous monitoring and incident characterization. Skip this if you're a mid-market enterprise looking for endpoint-centric protection; Halo assumes you have network-scale visibility requirements and the infrastructure to operationalize its threat intelligence across thousands of subscriber devices.
Network traffic broker for visibility, monitoring, and traffic optimization
AI-powered network cybersecurity platform for telcos to protect subscribers.
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Common questions about comparing Array NTB Series vs BlackDice Halo for your network detection and response needs.
Array NTB Series: Network traffic broker for visibility, monitoring, and traffic optimization. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Application-aware traffic aggregation with full stack packet analysis, L2-L7 traffic filtering and packet delivery, Tunnel handling and packet re-engineering capabilities..
BlackDice Halo: AI-powered network cybersecurity platform for telcos to protect subscribers. built by BlackDice. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Operator console (BlackDice Retina) for full network threat visibility across routers, devices, and subscriber environments, Consumer mobile app (BlackDice Angel) for end-user threat management across connected devices, AI and machine learning engine (BlackDice IQ) for threat analysis and actionable insights..
Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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