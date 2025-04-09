Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Array Networks Web Application Firewall is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Array Networks. Haltdos Web Application Firewall Community Edition is a free cloud web application and api protection tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Array Networks Web Application Firewall
Mid-market and enterprise security teams protecting APIs alongside traditional web apps will get the most from Array Networks Web Application Firewall, especially if you're running hybrid cloud and need zero-day blocking without waiting for signature updates. The platform's automatic threat detection across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud plus on-premises deployments covers three NIST CSF 2.0 functions,infrastructure resilience, platform security, and continuous monitoring,which means you're not sacrificing visibility for prevention. Skip this if your primary concern is post-breach forensics; Array Networks prioritizes blocking over investigation, so buyers needing deep incident response integration should look elsewhere.
Haltdos Web Application Firewall Community Edition
Startups and small teams with limited security budgets should use Haltdos Web Application Firewall Community Edition to block OWASP Top 10 attacks without the licensing cost of commercial WAFs. The free tier includes signature-based protection for SQL injection, XSS, and cross-site request forgery, covering the attacks that hit most early-stage applications. Not suitable for organizations needing advanced threat intelligence, behavioral detection, or API-specific protections; this is a baseline defense tool, not a platform for sophisticated threat hunting or compliance-heavy environments.
WAF protecting web apps and APIs from zero-day attacks and cyber threats
Free WAF protecting web applications against OWASP Top 10 attacks
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Common questions about comparing Array Networks Web Application Firewall vs Haltdos Web Application Firewall Community Edition for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Array Networks Web Application Firewall: WAF protecting web apps and APIs from zero-day attacks and cyber threats. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include Automatic zero-day attack blocking, Proactive DDoS defense, User attack prevention..
Haltdos Web Application Firewall Community Edition: Free WAF protecting web applications against OWASP Top 10 attacks..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Array Networks Web Application Firewall and Haltdos Web Application Firewall Community Edition serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover WAF, DDOS, Web Security. Key differences: Array Networks Web Application Firewall is Commercial while Haltdos Web Application Firewall Community Edition is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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