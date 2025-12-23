Array IDpass Identity Solution: Passwordless authentication solution using FIDO technology and biometrics. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include Passwordless authentication using FIDO technology, Biometric authentication with fingerprints and facial recognition, Security key-based authentication..

RSA SecurID: On-premises authentication and identity management with MFA and SSO capabilities. built by RSA Security LLC. Core capabilities include Hardware authenticators (SecurID 700, DS100, iShield Key 2 series), Software authenticator (RSA Authenticator App), RSA Authentication Manager platform..

Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.