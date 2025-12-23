Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Array IDpass Identity Solution is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by Array Networks. RSA SecurID is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by RSA Security LLC. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Array IDpass Identity Solution
SMB and mid-market teams drowning in password resets will move fastest with Array IDpass Identity Solution because FIDO-based passwordless auth actually reduces help desk tickets instead of just promising to. Hybrid deployment means you can pilot with VPN and VDI access first, then expand to web and mobile without ripping out infrastructure. Skip this if you need deep directory integration across 50+ cloud applications; Array's strength is securing remote access and device authentication, not acting as your central identity fabric.
Enterprise and mid-market organizations running on-premises infrastructure will get the most from RSA SecurID because it's built to integrate deeply with legacy Windows and Active Directory environments without ripping out existing systems. The SecurID Hardware Appliance deploys in days rather than weeks, and support for multiple authentication protocols means you're not forced into a cloud-first architecture. Skip this if your organization is cloud-native or standardizing on passwordless authentication across all services; SecurID's strength in hybrid failover comes with operational overhead that pure cloud MFA vendors have already eliminated.
Passwordless authentication solution using FIDO technology and biometrics
On-premises authentication and identity management with MFA and SSO capabilities
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Common questions about comparing Array IDpass Identity Solution vs RSA SecurID for your mfa & passwordless needs.
Array IDpass Identity Solution: Passwordless authentication solution using FIDO technology and biometrics. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include Passwordless authentication using FIDO technology, Biometric authentication with fingerprints and facial recognition, Security key-based authentication..
RSA SecurID: On-premises authentication and identity management with MFA and SSO capabilities. built by RSA Security LLC. Core capabilities include Hardware authenticators (SecurID 700, DS100, iShield Key 2 series), Software authenticator (RSA Authenticator App), RSA Authentication Manager platform..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Array IDpass Identity Solution differentiates with Passwordless authentication using FIDO technology, Biometric authentication with fingerprints and facial recognition, Security key-based authentication. RSA SecurID differentiates with Hardware authenticators (SecurID 700, DS100, iShield Key 2 series), Software authenticator (RSA Authenticator App), RSA Authentication Manager platform.
Array IDpass Identity Solution is developed by Array Networks. RSA SecurID is developed by RSA Security LLC. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Array IDpass Identity Solution integrates with VPN, VDI, Web browsers, Mobile apps. RSA SecurID integrates with Microsoft Entra ID, Microsoft Edge for Business. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Array IDpass Identity Solution and RSA SecurID serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both are MFA & Passwordless tools, both cover Authentication, Single Sign On. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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