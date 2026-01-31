Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Passkeys is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by 1Password. RSA SecurID is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by RSA Security LLC. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams at startups and SMBs ready to ditch passwords will find 1Password Passkeys the fastest path to phishing-resistant authentication without rebuilding identity infrastructure. Passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android means users stay productive while biometric unlock eliminates the friction that kills adoption. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with existing directory services or passwordless MFA for legacy apps; 1Password Passkeys works best for greenfield deployments and teams comfortable standardizing on new authentication workflows.
Enterprise and mid-market organizations running on-premises infrastructure will get the most from RSA SecurID because it's built to integrate deeply with legacy Windows and Active Directory environments without ripping out existing systems. The SecurID Hardware Appliance deploys in days rather than weeks, and support for multiple authentication protocols means you're not forced into a cloud-first architecture. Skip this if your organization is cloud-native or standardizing on passwordless authentication across all services; SecurID's strength in hybrid failover comes with operational overhead that pure cloud MFA vendors have already eliminated.
Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities
On-premises authentication and identity management with MFA and SSO capabilities
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Passkeys vs RSA SecurID for your mfa & passwordless needs.
1Password Passkeys: Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access..
RSA SecurID: On-premises authentication and identity management with MFA and SSO capabilities. built by RSA Security LLC. Core capabilities include Hardware authenticators (SecurID 700, DS100, iShield Key 2 series), Software authenticator (RSA Authenticator App), RSA Authentication Manager platform..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Passkeys differentiates with Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access. RSA SecurID differentiates with Hardware authenticators (SecurID 700, DS100, iShield Key 2 series), Software authenticator (RSA Authenticator App), RSA Authentication Manager platform.
1Password Passkeys is developed by 1Password. RSA SecurID is developed by RSA Security LLC. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Passkeys and RSA SecurID serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both are MFA & Passwordless tools, both cover Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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