1Password Passkeys: Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access..

RSA SecurID: On-premises authentication and identity management with MFA and SSO capabilities. built by RSA Security LLC. Core capabilities include Hardware authenticators (SecurID 700, DS100, iShield Key 2 series), Software authenticator (RSA Authenticator App), RSA Authentication Manager platform..

Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.