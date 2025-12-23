Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Array IDpass Identity Solution is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by Array Networks. Glide Identity MagicalAuth is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by Glide Identity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
SMB and mid-market teams drowning in password resets will move fastest with Array IDpass Identity Solution because FIDO-based passwordless auth actually reduces help desk tickets instead of just promising to. Hybrid deployment means you can pilot with VPN and VDI access first, then expand to web and mobile without ripping out infrastructure. Skip this if you need deep directory integration across 50+ cloud applications; Array's strength is securing remote access and device authentication, not acting as your central identity fabric. Startups and SMBs handling SIM swap attacks and account takeover fraud will find real value in Glide Identity MagicalAuth because it verifies identity at the carrier network level, not through user-generated codes that can be intercepted. The tool prevents the specific attack vector that defeats standard OTP-based MFA: a compromised SIM gives attackers nothing to intercept. Skip this if your threat model centers on insider threats or you need NIST coverage across Identity Management (PR.AA), Protect, and Respond functions; MagicalAuth is deliberately narrow, handling authentication verification only.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Array IDpass Identity Solution
SMB and mid-market teams drowning in password resets will move fastest with Array IDpass Identity Solution because FIDO-based passwordless auth actually reduces help desk tickets instead of just promising to. Hybrid deployment means you can pilot with VPN and VDI access first, then expand to web and mobile without ripping out infrastructure. Skip this if you need deep directory integration across 50+ cloud applications; Array's strength is securing remote access and device authentication, not acting as your central identity fabric.
Startups and SMBs handling SIM swap attacks and account takeover fraud will find real value in Glide Identity MagicalAuth because it verifies identity at the carrier network level, not through user-generated codes that can be intercepted. The tool prevents the specific attack vector that defeats standard OTP-based MFA: a compromised SIM gives attackers nothing to intercept. Skip this if your threat model centers on insider threats or you need NIST coverage across Identity Management (PR.AA), Protect, and Respond functions; MagicalAuth is deliberately narrow, handling authentication verification only.
Passwordless authentication solution using FIDO technology and biometrics
Passwordless auth using SIM-based verification to prevent fraud & SIM swaps
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Common questions about comparing Array IDpass Identity Solution vs Glide Identity MagicalAuth for your mfa & passwordless needs.
Array IDpass Identity Solution: Passwordless authentication solution using FIDO technology and biometrics. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include Passwordless authentication using FIDO technology, Biometric authentication with fingerprints and facial recognition, Security key-based authentication..
Glide Identity MagicalAuth: Passwordless auth using SIM-based verification to prevent fraud & SIM swaps. built by Glide Identity. Core capabilities include SIM-based cryptographic identity verification, Network-level carrier authentication, Passwordless authentication without OTPs..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Array IDpass Identity Solution differentiates with Passwordless authentication using FIDO technology, Biometric authentication with fingerprints and facial recognition, Security key-based authentication. Glide Identity MagicalAuth differentiates with SIM-based cryptographic identity verification, Network-level carrier authentication, Passwordless authentication without OTPs.
Array IDpass Identity Solution is developed by Array Networks. Glide Identity MagicalAuth is developed by Glide Identity. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
Array IDpass Identity Solution and Glide Identity MagicalAuth serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both are MFA & Passwordless tools, both cover Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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