Array IDpass Identity Solution: Passwordless authentication solution using FIDO technology and biometrics. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include Passwordless authentication using FIDO technology, Biometric authentication with fingerprints and facial recognition, Security key-based authentication..

Glide Identity MagicalAuth: Passwordless auth using SIM-based verification to prevent fraud & SIM swaps. built by Glide Identity. Core capabilities include SIM-based cryptographic identity verification, Network-level carrier authentication, Passwordless authentication without OTPs..

Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.