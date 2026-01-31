Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Passkeys is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by 1Password. Glide Identity MagicalAuth is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by Glide Identity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams at startups and SMBs ready to ditch passwords will find 1Password Passkeys the fastest path to phishing-resistant authentication without rebuilding identity infrastructure. Passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android means users stay productive while biometric unlock eliminates the friction that kills adoption. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with existing directory services or passwordless MFA for legacy apps; 1Password Passkeys works best for greenfield deployments and teams comfortable standardizing on new authentication workflows.
Startups and SMBs handling SIM swap attacks and account takeover fraud will find real value in Glide Identity MagicalAuth because it verifies identity at the carrier network level, not through user-generated codes that can be intercepted. The tool prevents the specific attack vector that defeats standard OTP-based MFA: a compromised SIM gives attackers nothing to intercept. Skip this if your threat model centers on insider threats or you need NIST coverage across Identity Management (PR.AA), Protect, and Respond functions; MagicalAuth is deliberately narrow, handling authentication verification only.
Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities
Passwordless auth using SIM-based verification to prevent fraud & SIM swaps
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing 1Password Passkeys vs Glide Identity MagicalAuth for your mfa & passwordless needs.
1Password Passkeys: Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access..
Glide Identity MagicalAuth: Passwordless auth using SIM-based verification to prevent fraud & SIM swaps. built by Glide Identity. Core capabilities include SIM-based cryptographic identity verification, Network-level carrier authentication, Passwordless authentication without OTPs..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Passkeys differentiates with Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access. Glide Identity MagicalAuth differentiates with SIM-based cryptographic identity verification, Network-level carrier authentication, Passwordless authentication without OTPs.
1Password Passkeys is developed by 1Password. Glide Identity MagicalAuth is developed by Glide Identity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Passkeys and Glide Identity MagicalAuth serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both are MFA & Passwordless tools, both cover Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox