1Password Passkeys: Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access..

Glide Identity MagicalAuth: Passwordless auth using SIM-based verification to prevent fraud & SIM swaps. built by Glide Identity. Core capabilities include SIM-based cryptographic identity verification, Network-level carrier authentication, Passwordless authentication without OTPs..

Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.