Array IDpass Identity Solution: Passwordless authentication solution using FIDO technology and biometrics. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Passwordless authentication using FIDO technology, Biometric authentication with fingerprints and facial recognition, Security key-based authentication..

Auth0 Device Flow: OAuth 2.0 authorization for browserless and input-constrained devices. built by Auth0. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include OAuth 2.0 device authorization flow, Two-step authentication process, Secondary device authentication..

Both serve the Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.