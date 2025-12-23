Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Array ASI SSL Intercept is a commercial next-gen firewalls tool by Array Networks. Monitorapp AISVA is a commercial next-gen firewalls tool by MONITORAPP. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best next-gen firewalls fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams with hybrid cloud deployments need Array ASI SSL Intercept to inspect encrypted traffic without becoming a bottleneck; its hardware-accelerated processing hits 120 Gbps while supporting physical, virtual, and cloud appliances in the same policy framework. The tool handles both inbound and outbound decryption with Layer-2 and Layer-3 flexibility, letting you avoid the "decrypt everywhere or nowhere" trap that locks teams into single-vendor stacks. Skip this if you're looking for integrated threat response; ASI decrypts and classifies traffic for downstream tools, so you still need your own IDS, firewall, and analytics layer to actually stop threats.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams encrypting 40–60% of network traffic will find Monitorapp AISVA worth the deployment effort because it actually decrypts SSL/TLS at scale without breaking failover or certificate management. The automated certificate lifecycle and transparent proxy integration mean your ops team isn't manually patching expiration dates or rebuilding policies after outages. Skip this if your organization runs primarily cloud-native or SaaS workloads where decryption happens upstream; AISVA's value is on-premises networks with hybrid traffic inspection needs.
SSL/TLS decryption appliance for inspecting encrypted network traffic
SSL/TLS traffic decryption solution for security inspection
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Array ASI SSL Intercept vs Monitorapp AISVA for your next-gen firewalls needs.
Array ASI SSL Intercept: SSL/TLS decryption appliance for inspecting encrypted network traffic. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include SSL/TLS traffic decryption and re-encryption, Layer-2 and Layer-3 deployment modes, Inline and out-of-band inspection..
Monitorapp AISVA: SSL/TLS traffic decryption solution for security inspection. built by MONITORAPP. Core capabilities include SSL/TLS traffic decryption, Automatic inbound and outbound traffic identification, Full transparent proxy integration..
Both serve the Next-Gen Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Array ASI SSL Intercept differentiates with SSL/TLS traffic decryption and re-encryption, Layer-2 and Layer-3 deployment modes, Inline and out-of-band inspection. Monitorapp AISVA differentiates with SSL/TLS traffic decryption, Automatic inbound and outbound traffic identification, Full transparent proxy integration.
Array ASI SSL Intercept is developed by Array Networks. Monitorapp AISVA is developed by MONITORAPP. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Array ASI SSL Intercept integrates with Webroot, VMware, Hyper-V, KVM, AWS and 2 more. Monitorapp AISVA integrates with NGFW, IPS, WAF, DLP, APT. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Array ASI SSL Intercept and Monitorapp AISVA serve similar Next-Gen Firewalls use cases: both are Next-Gen Firewalls tools, both cover Network Monitoring, SSL, TLS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox