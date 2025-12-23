Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..

secunet SINA Workstation H R RW11: Ruggedized classified-data workstation with VPN, encryption & multilevel separation. built by secunet Security Networks AG. Core capabilities include IPsec VPN client for secure remote access over untrusted networks, Full disk and network connection encryption, Multi-level data separation with strictly isolated virtual sessions (up to SECRET / NATO SECRET)..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.