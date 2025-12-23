Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..

secunet SINA L2 Box: Hardware Layer 2 Ethernet encryption appliance for classified networks. built by secunet Security Networks AG. Core capabilities include Layer 2 Ethernet encryption with throughput up to 100 Gbit/s, BSI-approved classifications from VS-NfD/RESTRICTED up to GEHEIM/NATO SECRET and EU SECRET, Smartcard-based (SINA ID Token) authentication and key storage..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.