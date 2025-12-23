Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..

PureVPN Family Plan: VPN service offering family plan with 5 accounts and 10 devices per account. built by purevpn. Core capabilities include 5 individual VPN accounts in single subscription, 10 simultaneous device connections per account, Individual credentials for each family member..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.