Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is a commercial vpn tool by Array Networks. PureVPN Family Plan is a commercial vpn tool by purevpn. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying hybrid infrastructure need the Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access for its device-identity validation and multi-layer access control, which stops compromised endpoints from reaching sensitive applications even after authentication succeeds. The platform supports up to 256 customizable virtual portals with resource-specific policies and runs on hardware or virtual appliances, giving you granular segmentation without redesigning your network. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting lateral movement post-breach; Array locks down the access gate effectively but doesn't monitor what happens after users connect.
Families and small teams who need individual privacy controls across multiple devices should choose PureVPN Family Plan for its genuine account isolation: each of the five members gets their own credentials and 10 concurrent connections, preventing the credential-sharing mess that kills other family VPN plans. The 31-day money-back guarantee and residential IP options from US and UK ISPs give you real exit ramps if the service doesn't match your threat model. Skip this if you need centralized monitoring or audit logs for compliance; PureVPN is built for privacy, not governance.
SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks
VPN service offering family plan with 5 accounts and 10 devices per account
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Common questions about comparing Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access vs PureVPN Family Plan for your vpn needs.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..
PureVPN Family Plan: VPN service offering family plan with 5 accounts and 10 devices per account. built by purevpn. Core capabilities include 5 individual VPN accounts in single subscription, 10 simultaneous device connections per account, Individual credentials for each family member..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access differentiates with TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates. PureVPN Family Plan differentiates with 5 individual VPN accounts in single subscription, 10 simultaneous device connections per account, Individual credentials for each family member.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is developed by Array Networks. PureVPN Family Plan is developed by purevpn. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access and PureVPN Family Plan serve similar VPN use cases: both are VPN tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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