Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is a commercial vpn tool by Array Networks. PureVPN Best VPN for Mac is a commercial vpn tool by purevpn. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying hybrid infrastructure need the Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access for its device-identity validation and multi-layer access control, which stops compromised endpoints from reaching sensitive applications even after authentication succeeds. The platform supports up to 256 customizable virtual portals with resource-specific policies and runs on hardware or virtual appliances, giving you granular segmentation without redesigning your network. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting lateral movement post-breach; Array locks down the access gate effectively but doesn't monitor what happens after users connect.
Mac-using remote workers and freelancers who need reliable IP masking without IT overhead will find PureVPN straightforward to deploy and use; the WireGuard protocol support and 6,000+ global servers mean consistent speeds where other consumer VPNs choke during peak hours. AES 256-bit encryption with kill switch and DNS leak protection covers the baseline threat model for individual contributors handling client data or working from untrusted networks. Skip this if you need centralized device management, audit logs, or compliance reporting; PureVPN lacks the admin controls that mid-market security teams require for their fleet.
SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks
VPN service for macOS devices with encryption and IP masking capabilities
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Common questions about comparing Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access vs PureVPN Best VPN for Mac for your vpn needs.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..
PureVPN Best VPN for Mac: VPN service for macOS devices with encryption and IP masking capabilities. built by purevpn. Core capabilities include AES 256-bit encryption, Internet kill switch, Split tunneling..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access differentiates with TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates. PureVPN Best VPN for Mac differentiates with AES 256-bit encryption, Internet kill switch, Split tunneling.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is developed by Array Networks. PureVPN Best VPN for Mac is developed by purevpn. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access and PureVPN Best VPN for Mac serve similar VPN use cases: both are VPN tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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