Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..

PureVPN Android VPN: VPN app for Android devices providing encrypted connections and IP masking. built by purevpn. Core capabilities include IP address switching, Traffic encryption, Split tunneling..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.