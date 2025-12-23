Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is a commercial vpn tool by Array Networks. PureVPN Android VPN is a commercial vpn tool by purevpn. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying hybrid infrastructure need the Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access for its device-identity validation and multi-layer access control, which stops compromised endpoints from reaching sensitive applications even after authentication succeeds. The platform supports up to 256 customizable virtual portals with resource-specific policies and runs on hardware or virtual appliances, giving you granular segmentation without redesigning your network. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting lateral movement post-breach; Array locks down the access gate effectively but doesn't monitor what happens after users connect.
Startups and SMBs protecting remote Android users on untrusted networks should pick PureVPN Android VPN for its split tunneling and kill switch, which let employees route only sensitive traffic through the VPN while keeping local connectivity intact. The vendor's Hong Kong base and 169-person team mean faster iteration on Android-specific threats than larger, slower competitors. Skip this if your organization needs centralized policy enforcement or audit logging tied to user identity; PureVPN is consumer-oriented and lacks the admin controls that mid-market IT teams require.
SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks
VPN app for Android devices providing encrypted connections and IP masking
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Common questions about comparing Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access vs PureVPN Android VPN for your vpn needs.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..
PureVPN Android VPN: VPN app for Android devices providing encrypted connections and IP masking. built by purevpn. Core capabilities include IP address switching, Traffic encryption, Split tunneling..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access differentiates with TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates. PureVPN Android VPN differentiates with IP address switching, Traffic encryption, Split tunneling.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is developed by Array Networks. PureVPN Android VPN is developed by purevpn. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access and PureVPN Android VPN serve similar VPN use cases: both are VPN tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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