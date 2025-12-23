Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is a commercial vpn tool by Array Networks. NCP Secure Entry Client Suite is a commercial vpn tool by NCP Engineering. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying hybrid infrastructure need the Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access for its device-identity validation and multi-layer access control, which stops compromised endpoints from reaching sensitive applications even after authentication succeeds. The platform supports up to 256 customizable virtual portals with resource-specific policies and runs on hardware or virtual appliances, giving you granular segmentation without redesigning your network. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting lateral movement post-breach; Array locks down the access gate effectively but doesn't monitor what happens after users connect.
Startups and small teams managing distributed workforces on tight budgets should evaluate NCP Secure Entry Client Suite for its one-click VPN initiation and integrated firewall that eliminate help desk calls from misconfigured clients. The IPsec foundation and integrated internet connector give you direct control over what traffic leaves your network without adding appliance overhead, addressing the PR.AA and PR.IR pillars that matter most when you don't have a dedicated infrastructure team. Skip this if you need cloud-native VPN or clientless browser-based access; NCP is purpose-built for traditional endpoint deployments where you can mandate Windows or macOS, not a Swiss Army knife for heterogeneous device populations.
SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks
IPsec VPN client suite for Windows & macOS with integrated firewall.
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Common questions about comparing Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access vs NCP Secure Entry Client Suite for your vpn needs.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..
NCP Secure Entry Client Suite: IPsec VPN client suite for Windows & macOS with integrated firewall. built by NCP Engineering. Core capabilities include One-click automated VPN tunnel initiation, Integrated personal firewall with automatic policy selection, Automatic communication medium selection..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access differentiates with TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates. NCP Secure Entry Client Suite differentiates with One-click automated VPN tunnel initiation, Integrated personal firewall with automatic policy selection, Automatic communication medium selection.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is developed by Array Networks. NCP Secure Entry Client Suite is developed by NCP Engineering. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access and NCP Secure Entry Client Suite serve similar VPN use cases: both are VPN tools, both cover Remote Access. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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