Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..

NCP Secure Entry Client Suite: IPsec VPN client suite for Windows & macOS with integrated firewall. built by NCP Engineering. Core capabilities include One-click automated VPN tunnel initiation, Integrated personal firewall with automatic policy selection, Automatic communication medium selection..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.