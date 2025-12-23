Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..

NCP Secure Client VPN: Remote access VPN client with IPsec, seamless roaming, NAC, and FIPS 140-2 crypto. built by NCP Engineering. Core capabilities include Seamless roaming across LAN, Wi-Fi, and mobile networks without session interruption, VPN Path Finder fallback to port 443 (IPsec/HTTPS) for firewall traversal, IKEv2 support with EAP authentication and MOBIKE for mobile IPsec..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.