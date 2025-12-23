Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is a commercial vpn tool by Array Networks. NCP Secure Client VPN is a commercial vpn tool by NCP Engineering. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying hybrid infrastructure need the Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access for its device-identity validation and multi-layer access control, which stops compromised endpoints from reaching sensitive applications even after authentication succeeds. The platform supports up to 256 customizable virtual portals with resource-specific policies and runs on hardware or virtual appliances, giving you granular segmentation without redesigning your network. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting lateral movement post-breach; Array locks down the access gate effectively but doesn't monitor what happens after users connect.
SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks
Remote access VPN client with IPsec, seamless roaming, NAC, and FIPS 140-2 crypto.
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Common questions about comparing Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access vs NCP Secure Client VPN for your vpn needs.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..
NCP Secure Client VPN: Remote access VPN client with IPsec, seamless roaming, NAC, and FIPS 140-2 crypto. built by NCP Engineering. Core capabilities include Seamless roaming across LAN, Wi-Fi, and mobile networks without session interruption, VPN Path Finder fallback to port 443 (IPsec/HTTPS) for firewall traversal, IKEv2 support with EAP authentication and MOBIKE for mobile IPsec..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access differentiates with TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates. NCP Secure Client VPN differentiates with Seamless roaming across LAN, Wi-Fi, and mobile networks without session interruption, VPN Path Finder fallback to port 443 (IPsec/HTTPS) for firewall traversal, IKEv2 support with EAP authentication and MOBIKE for mobile IPsec.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is developed by Array Networks. NCP Secure Client VPN is developed by NCP Engineering. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access integrates with VMware, Xen Server, KVM. NCP Secure Client VPN integrates with NCP Secure Enterprise VPN Server, NCP Secure Enterprise Management, RADIUS Server. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access and NCP Secure Client VPN serve similar VPN use cases: both are VPN tools, both cover Remote Access. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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