Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is a commercial vpn tool by Array Networks. NCP Centrally Managed VPN Solution is a commercial vpn tool by NCP Engineering. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying hybrid infrastructure need the Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access for its device-identity validation and multi-layer access control, which stops compromised endpoints from reaching sensitive applications even after authentication succeeds. The platform supports up to 256 customizable virtual portals with resource-specific policies and runs on hardware or virtual appliances, giving you granular segmentation without redesigning your network. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting lateral movement post-breach; Array locks down the access gate effectively but doesn't monitor what happens after users connect.
NCP Centrally Managed VPN Solution
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing mobile workforces across multiple device types should evaluate NCP Centrally Managed VPN Solution for its ability to enforce consistent access policy at scale without per-device configuration overhead. The platform's automated client management and support for thousands of concurrent users means you're not manually provisioning VPN access or troubleshooting connectivity issues across iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS fleets. Skip this if your priority is detection and threat response; NCP's NIST coverage emphasizes access control and infrastructure resilience over post-breach investigation, which is intentional for a gateway-focused product.
SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks
Enterprise VPN solution with centralized client, gateway & mgmt components.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access vs NCP Centrally Managed VPN Solution for your vpn needs.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..
NCP Centrally Managed VPN Solution: Enterprise VPN solution with centralized client, gateway & mgmt components. built by NCP Engineering. Core capabilities include Managed VPN clients for diverse mobile devices, Hybrid SSL/IPsec VPN gateway, Centralized remote access management system..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access differentiates with TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates. NCP Centrally Managed VPN Solution differentiates with Managed VPN clients for diverse mobile devices, Hybrid SSL/IPsec VPN gateway, Centralized remote access management system.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is developed by Array Networks. NCP Centrally Managed VPN Solution is developed by NCP Engineering. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access and NCP Centrally Managed VPN Solution serve similar VPN use cases: both are VPN tools, both cover Remote Access, SSL. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox