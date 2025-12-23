Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..

NCP Centrally Managed VPN Solution: Enterprise VPN solution with centralized client, gateway & mgmt components. built by NCP Engineering. Core capabilities include Managed VPN clients for diverse mobile devices, Hybrid SSL/IPsec VPN gateway, Centralized remote access management system..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.